Bill Clinton Partners With iHeartMedia For New Podcast

Former president Bill Clinton teams up with iHeartMedia to launch his podcast at the beginning of next year.

The podcast will pick up from where his previews one with the Clinton Foundation left. Although the foundation has recently focused on the coronavirus pandemic and supporting those in need, they are also a partner in the new project. The podcast will be distributed via the iHeartPodcast Network and will be a co-production of At-Will Media and the Clinton Foundation.

The chief communications and marketing officer for the Clinton Foundation, Craig Minassian. confirmed the deal: “The podcast is inspired by President Clinton’s belief that the purpose of his work in public service is to allow people to live their best life story,” and then added: “The show will be built on his gift for storytelling, his ability to explain complex issues in a relatable way and showcase his wide range of interests and well-known intellectual curiosity through conversations about the ideas and events that continue to shape his work and our world.”

Why Am I Telling You This? was the foundation’s original podcast that had Chelsea Clinton as host and featured some interesting guests like Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, José Andrés, Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, early childhood education experts Ralph Smith and Dr. Susan Neuman, Stonewall Inn co-owner Kurt Kelly, NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship coach Dawn Staley and Partners in Health co-founder Dr. Paul Farmer. Also, one of the episodes was a conversation between former President George W. Bush and Clinton.