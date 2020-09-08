Balearics ask for State aid for Mallorca extreme weather damage

THE Balearic government has agreed to ask the Spanish cabinet to provide aid for the Mallorca localities worst hit by the extreme weather on the last Saturday of August.

The regional administration is requesting that Banyalbufar, Esporles and Valldemossa, and the island’s farms, are declared areas seriously affected by a civil protection emergency.

-- Advertisement --



Government spokesperson Pilar Costa said that the violent storm, which brought rain, a tornado and winds of more than 120 kilometres per hour, caused damage to private and municipal property in these localities and to a number of Mallorca’s agricultural exploitations.

The extreme weather affected more than 700 hectares of forest in the Serra de Tramuntana, more than 300 hectares of farmland, homes, vehicles and power lines.

It also forced the closure of several roads and highways.

Costa explained that the material damage caused by the weather incidents would be eligible for “assistance and economic measures” under the National System of Civil Protection law.

Those affected by the storm would be able to request financial help through their local councils.

The local authorities would have to present the Government Delegation with documentation which quantifies the damage, which would be processed by the State.