 Authorities Closed Illegal Bar In Brooklyn With 300 People Inside

An illegal bar in Brooklyn was found with around 300 people inside, not only was violating the COVID-19 outdoors and social distancing rules.

Following a series of Labor Day craziness, New York City Sheriff’s deputies found a bar that was not only against the coronavirus pandemic measures but also, they did not have a liquor license since it was removed in 2019 after an entire year of ongoing troubles. They arrived at the bar on 61 St. in Borough Park at 2 a.m. near Fort Hamilton Parkway in Borough Park on Sunday and found 281 people inside.

To make things worse, among the patrons was a child and an officer said that the young child was seen dancing “where alcoholic beverages were being served”.

Besides having too many people inside, another big issue was that the bar only had one door meaning just one exit if there was an emergency. The police arrested six people for various offenses including child endangerment.

A neighbor that lives nearby said he is disappointed and concerned that the owner would operate like this during the pandemic. “It’s a travesty we should do more to protect and watch our neighborhoods around here. It’s a danger to the residents around here,” the man said.