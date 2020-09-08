In a bizarre story of Man vs Fly, an elderly Frenchman took on a fly in a battle that nearly resulted in his own death.

AN 80-year-old man managed to blow up his own house after becoming embroiled in a fight with a fly at his home in a little French village.

The poor man was taken to hospital, although not severely injured, after the terrifying incident happened in the village of Parcoul-Chenaud, situated north east of Bordeaux, on Friday, September 4.

Unbeknownst to the pensioner, there was a gas leak in his house and whilst using an electric fly/bug zapper, he accidentally set his house on fire.

Quick thinking from the elderly gentleman as he threw himself to the floor meant he escaped serious injury, despite completely destroying the kitchen and roof of the property.

The lucky man was released from hospital but has been unable to return to his house whilst it is being repaired, apparently staying at a local campsite in the meantime.

Reports have not yet confirmed whether the fly survived the blast, but it’s likely that it’ll be terrorising another Parcoul-Chenaud villager.

