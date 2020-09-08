Americans Will Get Travis Scott And McDonald’s Collaboration Meal 

This week, people in the U.S will enjoy Travis Scott’s favorite McDonald meal, it was specially designed by the superstar rapper.

-- Advertisement --



As it was a music concert, Scott created a setlist with his most desired Mc’s hits, and they will be available across the country for the price of 6 dollars until October 4, 2020.

Sadly there are no toys or a Travis’ action figure involved, but the meal is very promising as it includes: fresh beef Quarter Pounder with Cheese, sizzling bacon, and crisp lettuce; medium fries with BBQ sauce to dip, and a Sprite.

According to Morgan Flatley, McDonald’s U.S. chief marketing officer “This is the first time in nearly 30 years we’ve introduced a superstar’s name to our menu—we’re excited to bring the Travis Scott Meal to a McDonald’s near you starting next week.” He also said: “Everyone has a favorite McDonald’s meal, no matter who you are. Travis is a true McDonald’s fan having grown up visiting our restaurants in Houston, not to mention one of the biggest musical acts and cultural icons in the world.”

The already acclaimed meal it’s available from today and it can be ordered in-restaurant, at the Drive-Thru, and on the McDonald’s mobile app.