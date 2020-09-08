Almuñecar begins marina project with €31 million investment

ALMUÑECAR is to have a new port near the town with space for 450 berths. The marina project, whose processing has already begun, involves an investment of €31 million and will be financed by an investor group from Granada.

The Mayor, Trinidad Herrera said that the project was “laying the foundations of our economy, our town, in our infrastructures and for this we present a marina in which we have been working for many months.”

It has been said that due to its technical characteristics and construction, the marina project is respectful of the environment and will be a totally innovative construction system.

Herrera added, “The marina, which will have 450 berths, will go from the Fuentepiedra beach breakwater to the water park, will be a boost for our economy and will be a reality very soon.”

Minister of Development, Marifrán Carazo said, “Projects like these that generate economy, wealth, employment, are necessary to attract tourists and we know that it is a project that in these moments, that are even more difficult, we have to count on the political will and the help of the administration of the Junta de Andalucía.”

She went on to say, “that is what we come to offer today, all our help and collaboration so that this project reaches a successful conclusion, as long as it is socially, environmentally and economically viable, as promoted by the study carried out by the Town Hall of Almuñécar.”

During the event, the technicians explained to the attendees the characteristics of the marina project. Diego García Ramos, a civil engineer, pointed out that the port will be located next to the Reina Sofía promenade, from the breakwater of the Fuente Piedra beach and will occupy a surface of 55,000 m2.

The length of the piers will be 2350 meters that will accommodate 450 berths, for boats of 10 and up to 40 metres in length. Another outstanding detail is that it will have more than 2,000 m2 of deck 11,400 m2 to generate power for self-sufficiency, becoming the first in port to achieve this. It will also have a viewpoint of more than 2,000 m2 and a commercial area of ​​3,300 m2.

Almuñecar is the town that keeps on giving. With their Roman archaeological discoveries and invitation for visitors a look inside the Castillo de San Miguel there is always something going on to boost tourism in the area.