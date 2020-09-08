The Queen set to return to work in early October

THE Queen is set to return to work in early October, the British tabloid press report.

The 94-year old monarch is expected to begin using Buckingham Palace once again for a limited number of audiences and official engagements.

She and Prince Philip will leave Balmoral next week and spend two weeks privately at the royal residence Sandringham in Norfolk before travelling back to Windsor at the beginning of next month, according to the Daily Mail and The Sun.

The royal couple had spent most of lockdown at Windsor castle before going to Scotland, where they traditionally spend their summer holidays.

They have been at the Aberdeenshire estate since the beginning of August, and have been visited by several family members.

Their anticipated departure for Sandringham means they will be leaving Balmoral earlier than usual.

The press reports also suggest that proposals are being looked at for how Her Majesty could safely attend this year’s Remembrance Sunday commemorations at the Cenotaph in central London.