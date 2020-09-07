Even superstar footballers cannot avoid wearing the mandatory mask as injured star looks on from the empty stands.

CRISTIANO RONALDO was asked by health officials to don the mandatory mask as he watched on from the side-lines, as Portugal beat Croatia 4-1 on Saturday.

The Juventus star, who bizarrely missed the game due to a bee sting on his right toe, was initially shocked when approached by the official but cooperated with the request.

Portugal beat the World Cup runners-up as Ronaldo watched his colleagues produce a dominant display from the empty stands.

Speaking about the 35-year-old’s injury, Portugal Manager, Fernando Santos, said that Ronaldo could be set to miss the game against Sweden on Tuesday, September 8.

“I am very doubtful that he will be 100 per cent OK.

“He had been training well, then suddenly on Wednesday one of his toes was red, as if he’d been stung by a bee.

“Now we have to wait. With an infection, you don’t know how long the recovery is going to take.”

The world-famous footballer will be angered at not being able to participate in these two games, if he is not fit to play on Tuesday, as he is still shy of 100 international goals for Portugal.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid sensation, who was instrumental in Portugal’s victory in the first Nations League win last year, has been stuck on 99 goals for his country so over 10 months now.

