U3A Marina Baixa latest

U3A Marina Baixa’s September General Meeting at The Forum has been cancelled, in addition to their trip to Ibiza, as the Hotel decided to close for the rest of the year.

CLUB members are hopeful its October General Meeting will go ahead.

Several groups are continuing with events, including The Wine and Dine Group, who are meeting at The Oasis Restaurant, La Nucia, on the September 15.

Please contact Anne, or Hazel to confirm attendance.

For other groups who are still meeting, refer to the U3A website or newsletter to find out more.

If you have not heard of this Association and would like to join them, you can be assured of a very warm welcome.

Visit www.u3amarinabaixa.com for more information or their Facebook page.

If you do not have internet access, you can contact their secretary Joan Flint on 966 808 591 or 663 637 167.