Torrevieja U3A Groups Fair set to return later this month

Fair returning to Torrevieja as the group specialising in Life Long Learning for Older People announces new event.

DESPITE all the problems of the past few months, the Torrevieja U3A group is proceeding with the Annual Groups Fair this month.

This year’s event is having to move to a different venue and will not be held at the usual CMO building, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, a new venue has been found and the Hi Life Bar and Restaurant will host this year’s special event.

The event is set to take place on Monday, September 28, at the venue located at Calle Salvador Dali 20, Via Park 1.

Following strict safety guidelines, the event will be run at reduced numbers due to current health requirements and will start around 11am.

Masks will need to be worn at all times and all sanitation services will be available. Social distancing will need to be maintained and visitor numbers will be monitored to ensure compliance with all safety regulations.

Food and Drink plus bathroom facilities will be available inside the bar.

The group will be hoping to see as many old and new ‘friends’ as possible on what should prove to be a lovely day.

