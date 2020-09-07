The skies of Guardamar were alight with bright and beautiful firework flashes as the Fiesta del Campo celebrations got underway.

ROCKETS were launched in honour of Virgen de Fátima on Saturday, September 5, as Guardamar began three days of unique celebrations and festivities.

This year, the party went virtual as the festival was filmed and broadcsat on Guardamar social media platforms.

The celebrations continue on Sunday, September 13 at 10am when floral offerings to Virgen de Fátima are to be presented at a mass in the auditorium.

Fireworks Castle will provide the finale to the festivities on Saturday, September 19 as at 9.30pm rockets will fire and light the night sky to bring the celebrations to a close.

