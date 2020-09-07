Pearly Kings and Queens raise funds for Age Care

ENTERTAINERS on the Costa del Sol have been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic as gigs have been cancelled all along the coast.

One talented and popular entertainer Alexandra Avery though is not one to rest on her laurels. Alexandra is the one that has put on the wonderful Mania shows at the Salon Varietes for several years and has also been responsible for some of the Old Tyme Music Halls at the Salon.

Two weeks ago, she gathered together a group of her loyal supporters and decided to put on a show for charity. Age Care Association Mijas were chosen because they had helped to look after her mother and are doing a wonderful voluntary job in the area helping elderly people in all sorts of ways.

Last Thursday, after two weeks of rehearsals, her group put on a Pearly King and Queen show at La Sierra restaurant at Cerrado del Aguila Golf.

A most enjoyable tea and afternoon took place with a full house on social distancing of over 120 people.

Thanks to Alexandra and her 18 entertainers who are aged from 16 to 86 a total of €1030 was presented to the Vice President of Age Care, Tom Tarr.