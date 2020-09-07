New manager at Torrevieja as Sporting Director Serna sets up

Considered one of the best coaches in the Vega Baja, Serna has stepped up to lead Torrevieja as he hopes to take the club to glory.

TORREVIEJA FOOTBALL CLUB, has appointed José Miguel Serna, a journeyman footballer and manager, and grassroots visionary.

Experienced and steeped in local knowledge, Serna has played for the likes of; Hércules CF, CD Cox, Albatera CF and CD Almoradí and has also managed; Albatera CF, CD Thader, CD Catral, Albatera CF and Callosa Deportiva.

Already employed at the Torrevieja club, Serna has been working as the football clubs Sporting Director.

Serna has been responsible for the current coaching structure and is the perfect man to guide the team into the future.

With knowledge of players coming up through the various levels, across 25 teams, the new manager will already have a great understanding of what the team needs and the players to carry out his vision.

The Board of Directors of Torrevieja CF, want to use the structures already put in place by Serna to promote grassroots football and use the players already in their ranks to rise from within the club system.

