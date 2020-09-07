THE Arroyo de la Miel public library hosted a meeting between the Councillor for Culture, Elena Galán and the popular children’s writer Noelia Paredes Molina, author of the successful saga ‘Cynthia and the Magic Kingdom of Conilot’.

The author wanted to present to the municipal library a copy of the latest instalment of the series which takes place in Benalmadena.

“We want to thank Noelia Paredes for her visit and the inclusion of Benalmadena in her latest book, which gives added interest to the work, illustrated by her own eight-year-old daughter, Cynthia, who is also accompanying us today,” said the councillor.

“The implicit values ​​of the book are the magic that comes from the hearts of all its characters, such as empathy, altruism, friendship, teamwork or the desire to improve”, the author highlighted.

“Benalmadena has given me the most beautiful moments of my life: since I was little, I came here with my mother, who is no longer with us and this work is also a tribute to her and to all the people of this municipality who have given me so much” she explained.