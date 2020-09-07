Musical treat

Benidorm’s Manchega Tramontana Association will present its new folk music CD at the town’s Assembly Hall on Thursday, September 10, 8.30pm.

Admission is free, but guests are advised capacity is limited in line with Covid restrictions.

The association, which has around 200 members, is involved in a variety of activities; musical, gastronomical and cultural.

The CD was put together in January, and after months of lockdown, music lovers can now make the most of the opportunity to hear the musicians perform the tracks live.