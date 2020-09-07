Montgo’s Blue Tee Competition

IN much fresher temperatures, Montgo Golf Society held a Stableford Competition where all the players played from the Blue Tees, sponsored by Terry Griffiths.

AS Oliva Nova are improving the cart paths some of the tees have moved therefore, players were unable to make the competition handicap qualifying.

With a return to the winning frame was Ross Fletcher with 41 points, 2nd place went to Tom Atkinson with 36 points beating on count back into 3rd place Richard Fox also with 36 points.

The two nearest the pins last Friday, September 4. were won on the 3rd by Richard Fox and on the 16th by Peter Gardiner.

There was only one two achieved, by Tom Atkinson on the 16th.

Montgo Golf Society’s next competition is Stableford sponsored by Sally and Keith Cottrell

Again, unless the tees are back in their normal paces the competition will not qualify for handicap purposes.