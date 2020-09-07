Manchester United’s new signing is dating the daughter of Arsenal legend

In an extraordinary coincidence, a newly signed Manchester United player is in a romantic relationship with a former Arsenal legend’s daughter.

-- Advertisement --



VAN DE BEEK, who recently sign for the Manchester club, is dating the daughter of former United nemesis, Dennis Bergkamp.

The signing of the Dutchman from Ajax will have Manchester fans even more excited to support the talented midfielder as snaps of beautiful, Estelle Bergkamp, have been revealed.

Having already scored himself love off the pitch, the 23-year-old will be hoping to score for United this season and secure his place in the hearts of the Old Trafford faithful.

Bergkamp shared a series of scintillating pictures for fans which include one of her and Van de Beek sharing a romantic moment on the beach.

Estelle’s father will be watching on closely as his potential new son-in-law begins his career with his former rival club.

More interesting sports news can be found on the Euro Weekly News website by clicking here