Man dies after trying to stop fight at illegal party

A MAN in Catford London has been stabbed to death as he tried to intervene in a fight at an unlicensed music event.

Thirty-four-year-old Sean Williams died shortly after he was found with a stab wound to his neck at around 05.30 BST on Sunday. A 37-year-old man who was also thought to have been at the event in Culvery Road later arrived at the hospital with a knife wound to his hand. The Met Police have appealed for witnesses, but there have been no arrests made yet.

Police and the London ambulance service were called to the nearby Thornsbeach Road to reports of a stabbing. Sadly, however, Mr Williams died at the scene shortly after 6.15am.

“Do the right thing and get in touch” – Appeal by the Inspector investigating the case.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “At this early stage we believe that both the victim and the suspect had attended an unlicensed music event at Culverley Road, SE6, during which a fight broke out between two men. Around 100 people were at the event, and someone who was there knows the identity of the person responsible.”

He went on to say: “The victim intervened in this fight and suffered a fatal injury. I want these people to do the right thing and get in touch. I also urge the person responsible to hand themselves into the police.”

Mr Williams’ next-of-kin has been informed, and a post-mortem examination will be held.

As illegal raves continue to take the UK by storm, with young people rebelling against lockdown rules. These events can easily get out of hand and heavy fines have been applied to organisers recently.