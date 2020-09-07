EVERY year the Cala de Mijas Lions elect a new president and this year, Graham Rutland who has taken over the post will be hosting his President’s Luncheon at the Miraflores Golf Club on Sunday September 20 from 2pm.

Tickets cost €35 per person for a three-course meal (vegetarian and gluten free options are available) with a welcome glass of cava and half a bottle of wine with the meal (soft drinks or beer alternatives are offered).

Entertainment will be Mark T Connor presenting his Neil Diamond tribute and guests are advised that the dress code is smart/Sunday best.

To reserve your place and also to confirm which menu you prefer drop in to the La Cala de Mijas charity shop in Calle Torremolinos or call 637 185 533.

Please also be advised that the Lions Diabetes Support Group will hold another coffee morning this coming Friday September 11 from 11am at Snack Attack Jardine Botanico La Cala de Mijas.

Please let Anne Bowles know if you are able to attend by email annediabetics@gmail.com or call +34 607 879 450.