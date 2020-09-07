Kanye West Appeared To Walk On Water During Sunday Service

Kanye West ‘Walks on Water’ With his daughters North and Saint in his latest Sunday Service as shown in Kim Kardashian’s social media.

On Sunday, the reality TV star Kim Kardashian documented the entire event on her Instagram from a golf cart showing how a large choir was singing songs like “Ultralight Beam” from her husband and as it appears, they were walking on water all dressed in white and light blue.

Kanye West, along with his daughters, joined his choir on the lake crusade. A friend of his eldest daughter, Caiden Mills, also posted a video with the caption: “Walking on Water with The West Family.”

It was a big event but as confirmed but the production team, they followed coronavirus safety guidelines. Among the 150 people at the Service, some attendees were the star- rapper 2Chainz, Chick-fil-A president Bubba Cathy and singer Monica Denise.

West never stops, he has been leading Sunday Services for a year now and he even held it at the popular Coachella festival last year. The award-winning artist is also in politics, he announced in July that he was running for president of the United States. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” And added: “I am running for president of the United States!