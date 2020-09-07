Jeopardy! Returns With New Episodes

Jeopardy! is set to return on Monday, Sept. 14 for its 37th season with updated coronavirus guidelines.

Same game, new skin. The forever-popular tv show is set to continue what they left but with some changes in place including social distancing guidelines between host Alex Trebek and the show’s contestants.

-- Advertisement --



The production assures the series will have the protocols to align with current government guidelines as to protect contestants, staff, crew, and talent from the spread of COVID-19.

Next Monday, viewers will see several differences on the show’s set, with a revamped stage that now allows for more space between the three contestant podiums and Trebek’s lectern.

Trebek, who’s 80 years old, happily expressed: “I feel good, and I feel excited because once again Jeopardy! has demonstrated that it’s at the forefront of television programming,” and continued: “I believe we are the first quiz show to come back on the air in the COVID-19 era.” “On a personal level, I’m excited because it gets me out of the house. It gives me something to do on a regular basis, and I was missing that.”, he added.

Mike Richards is the executive producer and followed Trebek by saying: “I think the world needs something to be happy about. So when the greatest quiz show of all time starts airing new episodes, then they can take a deep breath and say ‘Oh, it’s Jeopardy! It’s the same great show, and it’s even better.”