Jeopardy! Returns With New Episodes

Jeopardy! is set to return on Monday, Sept. 14 for its 37th season with updated coronavirus guidelines.
Same game, new skin. The forever-popular tv show is set to continue what they left but with some changes in place including social distancing guidelines between host Alex Trebek and the show’s contestants.
The production assures the series will have the protocols to align with current government guidelines as to protect contestants, staff, crew, and talent from the spread of COVID-19.
Next Monday, viewers will see several differences on the show’s set, with a revamped stage that now allows for more space between the three contestant podiums and Trebek’s lectern.
Trebek, who’s 80 years old, happily expressed: “I feel good, and I feel excited because once again Jeopardy! has demonstrated that it’s at the forefront of television programming,” and continued: “I believe we are the first quiz show to come back on the air in the COVID-19 era.” “On a personal level, I’m excited because it gets me out of the house. It gives me something to do on a regular basis, and I was missing that.”, he added.
Mike Richards is the executive producer and followed Trebek by saying: “I think the world needs something to be happy about. So when the greatest quiz show of all time starts airing new episodes, then they can take a deep breath and say ‘Oh, it’s Jeopardy! It’s the same great show, and it’s even better.”