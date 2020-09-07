Former Temptations frontman, Bruce Williamson, loses Covid battle

Former Temptations frontman, Bruce Williamson, died of coronavirus, aged 49.

THE soul singer passed away at his Vegas home on Sunday night, September 6, having battled against Covid.

-- Advertisement --



The news was shared by the soul singer’s son, who posted an emotional statement on social media, reports TMZ.

“There’s no words in the world that can express how I feel right now I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are I pray to God and we will meet again. I love you Daddy R.I.H KING WILLIAMSON,” he wrote.

Bruce, born in Compton, Los Angeles, joined the Temptations in 2006, and performed with the group for nine years, both in concert and on TV.

He sang lead vocals on the group’s albums, Still Here and Back to the Front.

Though he wasn’t an original Temptation, Bruce reportedly said he did “more in six months of being a Temptations than many artists have done in a lifetime”.

This included a meeting with former US president, George W Bush, as well as the opportunity to sing a string of Motown hits including My Girl, The Way You Do the Things You Do, and Get Ready.

Bruce’s love of singing began as a gospel singer in church.