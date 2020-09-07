Farmer In Wisconsin Planted 2 Million Sunflowers To Bring Joy Amid The Pandemic

A Wisconsin farmer planted 2 million sunflowers as he wanted to spread joy and bring happiness to people in a pandemic coronavirus era.

His name is Scott Thompson and planted one sunflower at the time, he explained: “We thought people might be looking for something to do, and what a great way to social distance and … smile, basically”.

Owner of the Thompson Strawberry Farms, Scott usually offers customers at his for-profit family farm the possibility to pick their favorite strawberries in the summer as well as the most delicious raspberries and pumpkins in the fall. The family never stopped working, always with the COVID-19 safety guidelines, but they wanted to put a smile on their customers’ faces so he and his wife decided to plant yellow flowers all over 22 acres of land, it’s around 15 fields. Now customers can also choose the sunflower they like and take it home.

Mr. Thompson proudly said to the media: “We just did it… and we just kept building,” and then added: “As the season went on, the pandemic never went anywhere… and we thought people might be looking for something to do. And what a great way to social distance and… smile, basically,” he finally added.