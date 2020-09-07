England adds seven Greek islands to quarantine list

ENGLAND has added seven Greek holiday islands to its quarantine list in a change of UK government strategy to make travel restrictions more targeted.

From 4am on Wednesday morning travellers going into England from Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos, Santorini, Crete and Zakynthos will have to self-isolate for a fortnight.

-- Advertisement --



Travellers arriving from mainland Greece will however be exempt as it remains on the so-called ‘travel corridors’ list.

“Through the use of enhanced data we will now be able to pinpoint risk in some of the most popular islands, providing increased flexibility to add or remove them – distinct from the mainland – as infection rates change”, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the Commons on Monday.

The Transport Secretary affirmed that by applying the measures to specific islands where Covid-19 infection rates are high would help to strike a balance between helping to “boost the UK’s travel industry while continuing to maintain maximum protection to public health, keeping the travelling public safe.”

For now the Balearics and the Canary Islands remain on the quarantine list, Schapps said.

He also explained that at this point there will not be differing measures for particular regions within a nation’s mainland territory.

Wales put the Greek islands of Mykonos, Zakynthos, Lesvos, Paros, Antiparos and Crete on its quarantine list last week.

Scotland has imposed a quarantine rules for travellers from all of Greece.