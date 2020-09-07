Creating new jobs for those in danger of social exclusion

AS part of its ongoing programme to increase work for local residents, the Benalmadena Council has announced that it intends to employ 125 people in October with priority being given to recruiting those most in danger of social exclusion.

Offering three-month contracts, the Council is hoping to hire 45 to be engaged in cleaning work, three drivers, 34 painters, 18 bricklayers and 25 administrative assistants announced Councillor for Employment, Joaquín Villazón in the company of town mayor, Victor Navas.

It is hoped that this offer of work will help to encourage those who are currently unemployed and help them to move on to new positions in 2021 and their efforts will be to the benefit of the residents of the municipality.

As funds become available the Council also expects to strengthen it team in the municipal works department.