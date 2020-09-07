Chadwick Boseman Private Memorial Attended By Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and More.

The actor’s family held a private memorial service in Los Angeles. To honor Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and more were present to pay their respects.
One week after The Black Panther star’s passed away, his loved ones said goodbye in a private venue in Malibu. His family, friends, and co-stars attended the ceremony, including his wife Taylor Simone Ledward, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and others.
Press photographs have shown a floral arrangement next to a framed photo of Boseman, and music from a hang drum was also part of the service.
Boseman passed away at 43 years old in August following a four-year battle with colon cancer that decided to keep away from the public eye. His management team said: “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much” and then added: “Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From ‘Marshall’ to ‘Da 5 Bloods,’ August Wilson’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,’ and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”
