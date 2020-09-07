Caught out camping illegally in idyllic Mallorca cove

A BUNCH of young people got caught out camping illegally in Mallorca’s idyllic Cala Varques cove.

Balearic government Environment agents and Manacor Local Police officers came across the unauthorised campsite on this virgin stretch of the island’s coast on Sunday.

-- Advertisement --



They had gone back to check on the area where an illegal beach bar had been dismantled over the previous two days and cordoned off.

The Balearic government ordered the shutdown of the beach bar, which operated for several years, and the dismantling of the set-up after gaining judicial authorisation from a Palma court.

The 18 campers staying on the beach have been reported to the authorities.

Posting images of the campsite on Twitter, the Environment agency issued a reminder that camping outdoors without permission is not allowed and that beaches should be cleared at night.