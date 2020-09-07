TRAINING sessions have commenced for the Benalmadena men’s hockey team in preparation for the 2020/2021 season at the El Retmar sports field in what could be a difficult campaign following the suspension of competitions due to the lockdown.

Now the players are getting ready for their first competitive game against Sardinero in Benalmadena on September 27 and although the team has in the past been very successful it has lost a number of players who have returned home or are taking up Erasmus places.

At the same time there are some returning players as well as promotions from the youth team so with just 10 teams in their division and the benefit of the same management, the team hopes to do well and training now, should ensure that players are fit for the start of the season.