Armed police and air ambulance services have been called to a ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave Suffolk.

-- Advertisement --



Witnesses at the scene of the ‘major incident’ have said that armed police were present at the scene. Paramedics were seen treating one person before an air ambulance left the scene. Residents were told to ‘stay indoors’ as police swarmed the scene.

Police had have been called to reports of a shooting on the residential estate in Eastern Ipswich. A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “Police are currently at the scene of a serious incident in Kesgrave. Officers were called just after 8.40 am this morning to reports of a shooting in Grange Farm. Friends Walk and Through Jollys are completely closed off at present and there is a partial closure on Ropes Drive. Members of the public are asked to avoid these areas.”

This is an ongoing incident, please check back later for any updates.