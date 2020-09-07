The Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething has announced that coronavirus laws will be tightened across Caerphilly borough to prevent a local outbreak of the virus spreading.

A range of new measures will come into force in the Welsh town on Tuesday at 6 pm in a bid to reduce the number of new coronavirus infections. The measures include: People will not be allowed to enter or leave the Caerphilly County Borough Council area without a reasonable excuse;

Everyone over 11 will be required to wear face coverings in shops; People will only be able to meet outdoors – meetings with other people indoors and extended households will not be allowed for the time being and No overnight stays will be allowed.

This comes after 98 new cases of the virus were reported in Caerphilly over the last seven days. The Welsh Government said the rules were being introduced following a rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases in coronavirus, which have been linked to clusters of people meeting indoors, not following social distancing guidelines and returning from summer holidays overseas.

It is the first local restriction announced in Wales since the start of the pandemic. Schools, bars and restaurants are not being closed under the restrictions. Care visits will still be able to go ahead. Plaid Cymru South Wales East MS Delyth Jewell said: “As cases rise across Wales the Welsh Government must now make face coverings mandatory in shops across the country. “All efforts must go into protecting our communities and preventing a second wave – and a second lockdown.”