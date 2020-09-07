Bomb disposal experts have been called in after a suspicious item was found in Hulme Manchester, this morning.

Police report they were called just after 8 am this morning after concerns were raised about the item which was found on Boundary Lane in Hulme. “Specialist bomb disposal officers are currently making an assessment of the item- a cordon is in place as a precaution.” Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

Transport for Greater Manchester Manchester (TfGM) said road closures were in place Road closures on Higher Cambridge Street, Stretford Road and Boundary Lane. Buses are being diverted and drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible they added.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.