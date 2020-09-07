Breaking: Arrest made over Birmingham Stabbings

Police in Birmingham have arrested a man in connection with the stabbings carried out in the early hours of Sunday morning in the city centre.

The man has been detained on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder in connection with the BirminghamStabbings. The suspect, 27, was held at an address in Selly Oak, Birmingham, at around 4 am this morning.

A man and a woman, aged 19 and 32, suffered serious stab wounds and still remain in hospital in a critical condition. Five other people, aged between 23 and 33, were less seriously hurt. Birmingham Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Graham, said: “Officers worked through yesterday and into the early hours of this morning in a bid to trace the man we believe responsible for these terrible crimes.

“We issued CCTV footage of the suspect and had a strong response from the public. I’d like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and who provided information to the investigation. One line of enquiry ultimately led us to an address in the Selly Oak area this morning where a man was arrested.”

“Clearly this is a crucial development but our investigation continues. We still need to speak to any witnesses who saw what happened who’ve not yet spoken to us or anyone who may have video footage or photos of the incidents or the attacker.”