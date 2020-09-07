Aston Martin’s new Victor is their wild child

ASTON Martin’s latest bespoke creation, the new Victor was released last week to reactions of shock and awe.

-- Advertisement --



The luxury hypercar was commissioned by a special client and created by the company’s Q branch. Named after Victor Gauntlett, who was the boss of Aston when it launched the V8 Vantage in the 70s.

The new car is smack-bang in-your-face, designers have followed various influences channelling the golden era of the Vantage.

The front and rear shed the curves and opt for sharp angles.

The new Victor’s body is in part Aston’s carbon-fibre One-77 that offers outrageous aerodynamic properties for a car that’s road-legal.

Under the bonnet is a heavily reworked 7.3-litre V12 which supplies a vicious 836bhp, pushed to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.

So far the price of the new Victor has only been hinted at…above £2 million.