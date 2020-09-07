“Absolutely safe” return to class following investment of €400,000

Nine thousand children returned to “absolutely safe” classrooms in Benidorm after an investment of €400,000 to adapt educational centres to the “new situation”.

MAYOR, Toni Perez, along with Councillor Maite Moreno, visited CEIP Gabriel Miro to oversee the start of the school year 2020/2021, this morning, Monday, September 7.

Perez said the first school day began “with absolute normality” and with “many extraordinary measures” due to the situation generated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He stressed that “the educational communities of each and every one of the centres of Benidorm have been working to adapt with protocols and contingency plans to best meet the reality with which the school year begins 2020/2021.

“The council has also taken special measures for the new year, such as strengthening the cleaning and disinfection of educational facilities during school hours, as well as access areas.

“And prevention measures have been adopted in school transport, such as daily disinfection of vehicles and the allocation of seats,” added Perez.

In addition to the investment made to improve the schools’ infrastructure, a further €400,000 will be allocated in the coming months “once all the improvements planned by the council for the main building of the CEIP Leonor Canalejas are executed”.

Perez insisted that the return to the classrooms is being done “with all the guarantees and safety standards”, and added that “we have to lose our fear” because there is “an educational need in our children and we also have to attend to their socialisation requirements”.

Investments have also been made in student transport.

The council is subsidising the transportation of students from the school complex of Salt de l’Aigua and IES Mediterrània to the tune of €157,794.

“With this amount, 100 per cent of the cost of transport of the Infant and Primary students of the Gabriel Miró and Mestre Gaspar López schools excluded from the regional transport is taken care of, while the majority of the cost of the trip is subsidised for the Secondary students of the five IES of the town: Pere Maria Orts i Bosch, l’Almadrava, Beatriu Fajardo de Mendoza, Bernat de Sarrià and Mediterrània,” assured the town mayor.