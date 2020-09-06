AS part of a quest to earn a new Q for Quality Award for Calahonda beach, the Mijas Council has been working on making access easier for those with reduced mobility.

The council has installed a total of 36 metres of new decking as well as making showers and water fountains more accessible.

-- Advertisement --



In addition, there are new, specially adapted bathrooms (with staff sanitising after use) and better facilities generally for all with the introduction of a new boat that is intended to keep the offshore waters as clean as possible.

The municipality also has a new capacity control system through three drones that fly over the coastline and download information on the state of the beaches on the web page www.mijas.es so that users who want to visit the Mijas coast can check capacity through the Internet thanks to this technology.

As support for this tool, the Council has hired 30 controllers to ensure interpersonal distancing, and 53 lifeguards are in place to monitor the coastline.

Security is reinforced, in turn, on the Senda Litoral with four teams (two from the Local Police and two from lifeguards) that travel along the beaches by bicycle.