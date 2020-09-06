Wilson to Tyneside: Big bid could see Bournemouth striker depart

End of an era as the Bournemouth striker looks set to depart following a successful career with the relegated club.

PROLIFIC Bournemouth striker, Callum Wilson, could be on his way to Newcastle after the Magpies have had their £20 million bid accepted.

A bidding war between Aston Villa and Newcastle for the services of the England International ended yesterday as it is believed Wilson would prefer a move to St. James’ Park.

Following relegation from the Premier League, the Cherries were always going to struggle to keep hold of the striker, who has scored 67 goals in 180 games for the club.

The 28-year-old, who had also attracted interest from several other clubs including Tottenham and West Ham, is set to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical on Monday.

Newcastle, who only managed 38 goals in the Premier League, are desperately short on fire power and will be hoping that Wilson can replicate the form that saw him called up to the England team in 2018.

