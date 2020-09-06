Warner Bros Developing Pretty Little Liars Reboot

The former TV hit Pretty Little Liars will be back as the showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa promised an exciting reboot.

-- Advertisement --



Pretty Little Liars had its ups and downs when it came to spinoffs, so Warner Bros gave up on them and set the table for a not-that-long, it’s only been 3 years since the season finale, awaited revival of the legacy franchise.

More drama, more suspense. The Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is behind the mastermind reboot idea and is said to feature a different story with fresh new characters. Although the network is not yet attached, rumors are saying that WarnerMedia-backed streamer HBO Max is considered to be the destination for the show. Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo from Alloy Entertainment are going to be executive producers of the new PLL along with Aguirre-Sacasa

Aguirre-Sacasa being part of this comeback makes things more exciting for teenage fans as he is a top showrunner and the Riverdale architect and Archie Comics content chief. He was also involved in the series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina which was sadly canceled both at The CW and Netflix. Also, ABC moved on from The Brides, Aguirre-Sacasa’s Dracula drama.

It is not yet confirmed if the former cast will be involved but ex-lead actress Lucy Hale opened that door when she told ET: “When the time comes that they want to do it with a whole new cast, I might have to produce it because I’m way too protective of it.”