The UK has reported 2,988 cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest since May.

-- Advertisement --



It is the highest number reported on a single day, and is a rise of 1,175 on Saturday, according to the UK government’s coronavirus dashboard. Officials were quick to point out that the figures reflect the rise in the number of tests carried out each day.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was “concerned” about a rise in cases seen “predominantly among young people”. He added: “It’s so important that everybody does their bit and follows the social distancing because it doesn’t matter how old you are, how affected you might be by this disease, you can pass the disease on to others. So don’t pass the disease on to your grandparents if you’re a young person, everybody needs to follow the social distancing.”

There were another two deaths reported within 28 days of a positive test, which took the total number of UK deaths to 41,551 since the start of the crisis. The patients were aged between 69 and 89 and all had known underlying health conditions. According to government figures, there are 756 people in hospitals in the UK with 69 in ICU on ventilators receiving treatment for coronavirus.

Mr Hancock insists the government was right to reopen schools “because of the impact on children of not getting an education”. He added that the workplaces which have reopened are “COVID-secure”. Since the start of the pandemic, the UK has recorded a total of 347,152 cases of the coronavirus.

UK ministers have pushed forward plans for a mass Covid-19 vaccine to October as top scientists reveal there’s a “small but plausible” hope a jab will be ready by Christmas.