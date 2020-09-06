TV presenter returns to the screen following cancer surgery

Back in front of the camera; a TV presenter, journalist and writer from Elche has recovered from skin cancer surgery and shares it with the world.

MONICA CARRILO is finally back after not being seen on TV for months following her recovery from skin cancer surgery.

Carrilo, who hosts the Weekend News every Saturday and Sunday, 3pm – 9pm on Antena 3, has been resting at home after the removal of a carcinoma on her nose.

She took to her Twitter account to show pictures of herself before and after the surgery.

Me aplico la filosofía japonesa del kintsugi: el arte de reparar la cerámica con resina de oro para evidenciar que los defectos forman parte de nosotros y, en ocasiones, son las más grandes virtudes. Cuídense, vayan a revisión y protéjanse del sol.

Salud. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/PNHi1Sk8xi — Mónica Carrillo (@MonicaCarrillo) September 5, 2020



The cancer was detected by doctors in June and the fast-acting doctors removed the carcinoma the same day.

“[I detected] a small wound that had not finished healing for a couple of months [and] finally, the surgeon confirmed that it was a basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer located in the nose. That same day the doctor removed it and I began a slow recovery period until my return to work,” the TV presenter explained.

