Trump Boat Parade Ends With Multiple Boats Sinking

Four boats sank on Saturday afternoon in a big pro-Trump boat parade in central Texas, officials said no injuries were reported at the event.



The boat parade took place on Lake Travis, in Texas, aiming to celebrate their candidate campaign but things didn’t go as they expected since at least four small boats sank between 12:15 p.m. and 1:53 p.m. local time. Boats were decorated in patriotic colors, full of American flags, Texas state flags, and “Trump 2020″ banners along with helicopters buzzing overhead. Boaters were set to travel around the 15 miles lake at 10 miles per hour.

According to Braden Frame, president of the Lake Travis Fire Fighters Association, they received several emergency calls from the event and firefighters had to go and pulled some people out of the water. Even though it could have been a tragedy, there wasn’t one person injured at the scene.

It is not clear what led to the multiple boats sinking but the social media exploded with photos and videos of the accident, even a Republican State Senator in Texas, Dawn Buckingham, shared a video on Twitter showing flag-carrying boats floating on the water with the caption: “Everything really is bigger in Texas!”.