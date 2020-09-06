ESTEPONA Council sees the value of training for young people with a view to equipping them to work as gardeners, masons, electricians and plumbers and is extending its free courses to those who took part previously.

Due to the current health situation, the Council has taken advice from the health authorities in order to guarantee the safety of both students and teachers who participate in this new scheme.

Among the measures adopted is the halving of the number of students in each of the workshops, the safety distance in the classrooms, the mandatory use of masks, the regular cleaning of hands and the disinfection of the material used.

Students will receive 250 hours of training, both theoretical and practical and the latter will be carried out in the concession companies of the different municipal services, an initiative that was launched two years ago.

This allows the students to make real contact with the world of work and learn to solve incidents and real situations that usually arise in the performance of their profession.