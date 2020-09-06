Strictly Come Dancing Judge earns extra cash sending personal video clips to fans

STRICTLY Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas is making cash by recording personal video clips for fans.

The TV star, 59, is charging €92 (£83) for a short personal shout-out video on the celeb messaging service Cameo which has around 30,000 celebrities on its books at the moment. Shirley’s fee is more than double the price of dance-pro Katya Jones, who charges around €37 (£33.20) per clip.

As the head judge, Shirley is reportedly paid €280,000 (£250,000) per series. Strictly Come Dancing returns in October, rather than it’s usual September date, and will run for a shorter number of weeks than previous years. Speaking about this year’s series on Loose Women last month, Shirley said: “I am absolutely positive that they will bring the best show that they can.”

Due to the COVID crisis, all of this year’s group dances have been pre-recorded and sources say there will be no live music on the show. “Although live music from acts is still being considered, it’s unlikely to include any big international stars and could be filmed away from the studio because of safety concerns,” they said.

John Cleese was one of the first British celebrities to use Cameo- fans apparently love his ‘insulting’ messages which are just a part of the services he offers.

Cameo was first created in 2016 by Steven Galanis, Martin Blencowe, and Devon Spinnler Townsend. The site is unique in that it allows celebrities to send personalized video messages to fans. As of May 2020, more than 30,000 celebrities worldwide have joined the platform.