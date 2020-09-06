SPAIN’S Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, is certain that in 2021 tourism in the country will experience a “rebound effect if confidence recovers”.

She highlighted that this would be helped by taking into account that by the beginning of next year there may already be a vaccine against the coronavirus.

In a recent interview, she assured that the economic recovery is “underway”, although in an irregular fashion, by different territories and sectors, which has especially affected tourism in the country.

She stated that she believes this sector is currently facing “a disastrous situation”, which is why it has been very difficult to recover the volume of tourists now that the travel corridors have reopened.

Maroto pointed out that “The data is there, there is an insufficient volume of international tourists to talk about reactivation. That is why we are talking about maintaining the ERTE of force majeure.”

Between January and June 10.78 million visitors crossed the borders compared to 38.12 million in the same period last year, which implies a disaster of 71.7 per cent.

“In July an expectation of reactivation was generated, but the outbreaks and the increase in the contagion curve made us begin to quarantines, restrictions on mobility and that has generated a lack of confidence from tourists.”

She went on to describe that faced with this situation, it is of the utmost importance to set people’s minds at ease with regard to the coronavirus and let them understand that they can “consume, travel and have certain normality”, and that safe spaces have been created for tourism in the country

It places the horizon of the recovery of the losses due to the pandemic in up to two years, since when there is a vaccine “the rebound effect in Spain will be faster because the value of tourism will grow quickly”, said the minister.

Thank you for reading – Spanish Minister certain 2021 will see a rebound for tourism in the country. You may also wish to read – Estimates Suggest that Covid-19 has Cost the Tourism Industry $195 (€165) Billion Worldwide