The UK MET office predicts a subtropical swell’ will deliver tropical 24C temperatures next week- making Britain as hot as Spain!

Tuesday will see Britain bask in temperatures similar to parts of Spain, the MET office explained this is due to a 600-mile ‘subtropical swell’ of warmer air that is sweeping in from across the Atlantic. Maps have turned red with the heat anomalies, with up to 24C possible in the south of England.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said “It’s likely to be a generally north-west to southeast split through Monday. There will be cloud and outbreaks of rain across the north and western parts of the UK. Eastern and southeastern parts of the country will generally have a drier day with some sunny spells. We’ll also have quite a brisk westerly breeze across the UK, particularly across the north.”

He added: “And we could see gusts on Monday of around 30 to 35mph on the coast. In terms of temperature, it will stay around the mid to high teens for much of the country, so we’re looking at between 15-18C but in the east, this could rise to 21C with some bright skies.”

It was only recently that the UK Met Office had forecast torrential rain and thunderstorms while yellow thunderstorm warnings were put in place.