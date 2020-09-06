NEW measures are in place for a safe return to daily life in Huercal-Overa.

“After the summer holidays the time has come to get back to the routine, to return to work, school, to activities; in short to our day-to-day”, local Mayor Domingo Fernandez said.

“The council has adopted new measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 between residents with the aim of ensuring the health and safety of our citizens”, he explained.

He added that the administration plans to “continue working so that over the coming weeks and months the situation is more positive, extending the measures which have already been taken.”

Steps under the council’s ‘Safe Return’ plan include reinforcing disinfection efforts with a special disinfection brigade in the busiest areas of the municipality, and with extra cleaning and disinfection at markets and greater controls by law enforcement officers.

They will be keeping an eye out for compliance with the obligation to wear a face mask, the ban on gatherings to drink and party in public places, and will be stepping up controls on leisure zones.

Schools are going to be disinfected every morning on top of the usual cleaning.

A Covid Commission with tracers will be created which will collaborate with the health authority, following the established guidelines in the event of new cases of the virus.

A further area of action relates to mobility.

In order to guarantee safe movement of people around shops and businesses there will be direction markers in commercial areas.

In addition a network of volunteers and help for members of the public in self-isolation due to Covid-19 will reinforce a public information service.

They will get people’s shopping and do other necessities for them.

Anyone in need of the service can call the Huercal Overa Local Police on 950 470 585.

“Between us all we can contribute to stopping the virus, complying with the different established measures and behaving with responsibility”, the Mayor stressed.