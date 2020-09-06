Renault in Spain to bring employees back from ERTE

A LEAKED internal document has revealed that French car manufacturer Renault assures that as of September 7 it will put an end to the ERTE, temporary suspension of employment in all its plants in Spain with the objective of adapting production to demand.

“All Renault Spain plants will begin to produce vehicles with 100 per cent of the workers from September 7”. This was explained by the company in an internal statement to which Spanish newspaper OKDIARIO has had access, in which they emphasise that “shifts are gradually stabilising and production is adapting to demand, which register positive levels, despite the blow that the pandemic has hit the automobile industry.

Specifically, the plant in Seville had been able to bring back 60 per cent of its workers from ERTE with the reopening of another half-shift in September under strict security measures and has been able to reintroduce the 40 per cent remaining due to the increase in demand.

However, they have highlighted that “the company studies week by week how the evolution of the pandemic affects production levels and the recovery of demand not only at the national level, but also internationally”, and they explain that this is due to the fact that “The Seville factory exports more than 85 per cent of the gearboxes produced”.

Meanwhile, the rest of the French firm’s plants in Spain have already recovered their full staffing levels. The first to do so was Renault Palencia, which rejoined its entire workforce on June 8 by opening a second shift to start producing vehicles at full capacity with the return of 1,110 employees. On June 17, the Valladolid assembly plant followed suit and began producing vehicles at full capacity with the reincorporation of 1,000 employees.

However, the coronavirus crisis has not put the brakes on the French manufacturer’s plans, as the Renault factory in Seville will continue with the industrial projects that they had assigned before the impact of the coronavirus crisis in the automotive sector.