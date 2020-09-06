FUENGIROLA Council has entered into a collaboration with the Red Cross and the Carrefour Foundation in a campaign to collect school supplies for the most vulnerable children in the town under the headline banner ‘The solidarity return to school’.

It ran for three days with a special stand created within the Carrefour Supermarket at the Miramar Centre and was one of a number being held across the companies 205 hypermarkets in 48 Spanish provinces.

This is the 12th year that the campaign has taken place and has been an important help to those families who struggle to find funds to purchase books and other equipment when the schools return for the new scholastic year.

It is of course particularly important this year considering the number of people who have lost their jobs and are simply struggling to get by on a day to day basis, so the generous nature of Carrefour customers will help to lighten their burden slightly.

Apart from the items donated by customers, the supermarket is also gifting the sum of €121,000 to the Red Cross to allow them to help people in need on their list of clients.

In last year’s campaign, the Carrefour Solidarity Foundation supplied the Red Cross with school supplies worth €566,253, enough to cover the needs of 14,548 children in vulnerable situations throughout Spain.