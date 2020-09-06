A popular running event is due to take place in a town in Alicante despite Covid-19 fears and concerns.

RAFAL Running Sports Club, in collaboration with Rafal City Council, will hope to sound the starter pistol on Saturday, September 19.

The event called VII Villa de Rafal 5k, starts at 7pm and sees competitors start and finish at the Rafal Sports Centre after running the 5km course.

The course consists of a street circuit which is completely flat and urban, passing through the main streets and avenues of the town.

There are many safety measures being put in place with organisers going to great lengths to make sure the race is run.

A Covid-19 protocol has been prepared and “aims to guarantee safety, protect health and minimise the risk of contagion among participants in sports activities with specific Hygiene and Sanitary control measures for both participants, staff and providers of the facilities.”

