THE Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, has revealed whilst opening a new ice factory that the Junta de Andalucía has spent more than €1 million to help improve the facilities of the Port of La Bajadilla.

Accompanied by the managing director of the Public Agency of Ports of Andalucia (APPA), Rafael Merino, they visited the new ice factory which cost €600,000 to create and confirmed that a further €2 million has been allocated for the reorganisation of the parking area and rooms for the fishermen during the next year.

Mayor Muñoz explained that although the installation for the ice factory has been completed the only thing missing is the supply of electricity which when added will satisfy a major demand from the local fishing fleets.

In addition, agreement has been reached for the old factory to be demolished at a cost of €200,000 which will then allow for new facilities to be created.