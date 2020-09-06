Greggs steak bakes and sausage rolls considered health risk

PRODUCT recalls from The Food Standards Agency has listed Greggs Steak Bakes and sausage rolls as a potential health risk.

-- Advertisement --



Greggs frozen steak bakes and sausage rolls are among a number of products that have been recalled from supermarket shelves, due to health concerns.

The Food Standards Agency has issued urgent warnings to anyone who may have purchased the items and is requesting that the hazardous products are returned to the store for a full refund.

Tesco, Lidl, and Iceland are just some of the stores which stock the products included in the recent recalls.

Recalls are issued if a food product could cause problems for those who consume it, for example, the label did not state it contained nuts, or are found to contain another substance that should not be in the product.

Trading Standards said: “Product recalls are made by traders about products that have problems which could affect the safety of the consumer. The product should not be used and should be returned to the trader.”

Waitrose

Chicken Satay with Sweet Chilli Sauce – Fish and peanut allergy risks

Waitrose & Partners are recalling Waitrose & Partners Chicken Satay with Sweet Chilli Sauce. This is because an incorrect dip has been packed in the product resulting in fish and peanuts not being mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to fish and/or peanuts.

Waitrose & Partners Chicken Satay with Sweet Chilli Sauce

Pack size: 85 g

Use-by date: 17 August 2020

This product contains fish and peanuts making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to fish and/or peanuts.

Iceland

Frozen Greggs sausage rolls – may contain plastic

Greggs is recalling Greggs frozen two-pack steak bakes as they may contain small pieces of plastic. The presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat. This product is exclusively sold in Iceland Stores and does not affect the products sold in Greggs.

Greggs Steak Bakes (two-pack)

Pack size: 280 g

Best-before dates: 20 December 2020, 22 December 2020, 23 December 2020

The presence of plastic makes this product not safe to eat.

Chip Shop Curry Chicken Toppers / Southern Fried Chicken Popsters – Salmonella risk

Iceland has recalled its own brand Chip Shop Curry Chicken Breast Toppers and Southern Fried Chicken Popsters because salmonella has been found in the products.

Frozen Greggs sausage rolls – may contain plastic

Greggs is recalling Greggs frozen two-pack steak bakes because they may contain small pieces of plastic. The presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat. This product is exclusively sold in Iceland Stores and does not affect the products sold in Greggs.

Uncle Ben’s Brown Basmati ready to heat rice – may contain glass

Mars Food UK is recalling Uncle Ben’s Brown Basmati ready to heat rice pouches as some packs may contain pieces of glass. The possible presence of glass makes this product unsafe to eat.

Uncle Ben’s Brown Basmati ready to heat rice

Pack size: 250 g

Best before dates:

17 November 2020, 08 December 2020, 09 December 2020, 08 January 2021, 18 January 2021, 19 January 2021, 02 March 2021, 16 March 2021, 20 March 2021, 24 May 2021, 14 June 2021, 15 June 2021, 03 July 2021, 19 July 2021.

Lidl

Deluxe Dark Chocolate Muesli Bar with Brazils and Cranberries – Salmonella risk

Lidl GB has taken the precautionary step of recalling Deluxe Dark Chocolate Muesli Bar with Brazils and Cranberries because the product might contain salmonella.

Deluxe Dark Chocolate Muesli Bar with Brazils and Cranberries

Pack size: 3 x 45 g

Best-before-end dates: August 2020, September 2020, October 2020, December 2020, January 2021, February 2021, March 2021, April 2021

The product listed above may be contaminated with salmonella. Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps.

Have you purchased any of these items recently? Or suffered the side effects caused by them?